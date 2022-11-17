Published November 17, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The New York Yankees and New York Mets are now the subject of an MLB investigation over a possible improper communication with regards to Aaron Judge.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Yankees and Mets caught the attention of the Players Association after an article published by SNY TV on November 3 noted how the two teams won’t be fighting for Judge. The said report mentioned that team owners “Steve Cohen and Hal Steinbrenner enjoy a mutually respectful relationship, and do not expect to upend that with a high-profile bidding war.”

The Players Association asked the Commissioner’s Office to take a look at the matter for a possible violation of the collective bargaining agreement. As Rosenthal mentioned, the possibility of collusion to hold down or damage a player’s market is present. While it will be difficult to prove that Judge was affected by the potential improper communication, due diligence is necessary.

It remains to be seen how the investigation will pan out. However, it is worth noting that Aaron Judge remains the biggest free agent in the market. Recent reports mentioned that the bidding for him is a two-horse race between the Yankees and the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants are said to be ready to spend big to land the superstar slugger, though many believe that Judge will be inclined to stay in New York where he can further cement his legacy as an all-time great. Not to mention that the Yankees have shown their desire to keep him as well.