With four World Series appearances and two championships in the last six seasons, the Houston Astros are on the fringe of being a bonafide dynasty. Becoming the first MLB team to win back-to-back titles in almost 25 years would be a big boost to their case. That quest has already begun with their Opening Day battle against the Chicago White Sox.

Still, it is natural for fans to look to the future, especially when it concerns the long-term contract status of the franchise’s two pillars- Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman. Owner Jim Crane surely knows the immense value the star infielders have brought to the entire organization. He gave fans a fairly optimistic stance on their future.

“I think in due time we’ll get to both of those guys and see if that’s a possibility,” Crane said via Fox 26 Houston’s Mark Berman. “Certainly they’ve been a big part of our success, and they’re still playing well. I would tell you we would like to extend both of them at some point.”

Both players can be free agents after the 2024 season. The Astros have been able to weather key departures before- Gerrit Cole, Carlos Correa- but home-grown foundational pieces are difficult replace on the field and nearly impossible to replace in fans’ hearts.

Eight-time all-star Altuve hit .300 and belted 28 home runs with a .921 OPS last season. He is expected to miss two months of baseball after suffering a fractured thumb in the World Baseball Classic. His absence could provide Crane with valuable insight, depending on how the team fares without the top second baseman.

At 28, Bregman is a few years younger than his longtime teammate, but his production has trailed off the last few seasons. Despite a .259 batting average and some defensive struggles, Bregman still posted a 4.5 WAR. An argument can be made that he is every bit the emotional leader of this club that Altuve is.

Crane will have decisions to make in the coming years, as Framber Valdez and Kyle Tucker’s contract status will also need to be addressed. The current goal is to book another championship celebration parade, though.

That will rely heavily on the efforts of the men in question.