America’s national pastime is less than a week away from the first pitch of the 2023 season! With all 30 MLB teams filled with hope heading into the year, which squads have the best chances of winning the coveted World Series trophy? Let’s take a look at our MLB Odds series where our 2023 World Series winner prediction and pick will be unveiled.

There’s nothing quite like the game of baseball on a warm summer day! The smell of hot dogs and clean cut grass in the air while the sun shines down on your skin is hard to beat wherever you are! Although we are still a couple months away from spring turning in for the year in exchange for the much warmer summer weather, the beginning of the chase to hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy is only days away!

Which teams around the league have the most legitimate shots of bringing home the whole enchilada?

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 2023 World Series Winner Odds

Houston Astros: +600

Atlanta Braves: +750

Los Angeles Dodgers: +750

New York Yankees: +850

Why The Astros Could Win the World Series

The defending World Series champs have officially entered the chat! A year ago, the Houston Astros took home their second World Championship in five seasons and were backed by elite hitting and pitching that proved to be far too much for the Philadelphia Phillies to handle in the World Series. Fast forward less than six months later, and Houston is by far the odds on favorite to repeat as World Series champions.

The biggest difference from last year’s magical run to the roster outlook in 2023? Look no further than the monumental signing of former Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu to bolster an already dangerous lineup that boasts stars such as Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman. On the pitching side of things, the Astros had to let go of starter Justin Verlander, but the raw talent in the starting staff and bullpen will generate enough buzz among Houston fans. As long as the defending champs can stay healthy, they will be a tough team to beat all season long.

Why The Braves Could Win the World Series

After finishing up the 2022 season with a whopping 101 wins, Atlanta failed to take care of business in the postseason as they fell flat on their faces and ran into a buzzsaw of a team in the Philadelphia Phillies. However, few can deny the talent that exists within this clubhouse, and let’s not forget that Atlanta has won five consecutive division titles in a row.

If the Braves are going to take that next step this season and win the World Series like they did in 2021, then they will need outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and second baseman Ozzie Albies to have big seasons while also staying healthy.

On paper, the only key departure from this roster was shortstop Dansby Swanson signing with the Cubs, but outside of that, the Braves are returning a bulk of their roster from last season’s dynamic squad. Alas, the biggest strength on this team heading into 2023 will be that of their starting rotation that can go up against any lineup in baseball.

Backed by ace Max Fried, the Braves are a young but deep team that should make some noise this season.

Why the Dodgers Could Win the World Series

After winning 111 games in 2022, which was the most victories in the National League since the 1906 Cubs, last season certainly wasn’t a fluke despite the Dodgers falling victim to the Padres in the NLDS. Nevertheless, Los Angeles still is stacked with some of the game’s top premier position players in guys like outfielder Mookie Betts and first baseman Freddie Freeman.

In addition, the acquisition of designated hitter J.D. Martinez could end up being the biggest splash during the MLB free agent signing period.

While this lineup isn’t as stacked as baseball has to come to know it over the years, the Dodgers make up for it with their promising starting pitching and bullpen prospects. To go along with the plethora of exciting, young arms that are ready for battle this summer, the addition of Noah Syndergaard for the starting staff will be an intriguing one to say the least. If he can put together some solid starts along with Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, and Julio Urias to name a few, then this Dodgers bunch will be extremely fun to watch yet again.

Why the Yankees Could Win the World Series

Mission accomplished! The main priority for the New York Yankees during the offseason was resigning the American League home run king in Aaron Judge, as the soon-to-be 31 year-old slugger signed a massive nine-year, $360-million dollar deal to stay in the Bronx after he clubbed an AL record 62 long-balls in 2022. Certainly, the Yankees were big spenders as they also were able to resign first-baseman Anthony Rizzo and bring in SP Carlos Rodon.

With the fourth-best odds to win the World Series in 2023, the Yankees haven’t been on top of the baseball world since 2009 when Barack Obama was serving his first term in office, but New York once again has a tremendous chance to win it all with their top-flight constructed roster.

Arguably, the Yankees may possess the best starting rotation in baseball, as starters Gerrit Cole and Nester Cortes have the talent to be top-ten pitchers by season’s end. Also backed by a deep bullpen, the Yankees will be tough to score against. Even in a crowded and competitive AL East race, there’s no reason why the Yankees shouldn’t have a championship-or-bust kind of mindset this season.

Final 2023 World Series Winner Prediction & Pick

While only time will tell if any of these teams can bring home a World Series trophy to their respective cities, keep in mind that there hasn’t been a repeat champion in baseball since 2000. Simply put, it would be wise to bank on the Yankees despite their long odds to finally return to glory as champions thanks to their incredible roster filled with veterans and young talent galore.

Final 2023 World Series Winner Prediction & Pick: New York Yankees +850