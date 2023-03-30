There’s nothing quite like Opening Day of Major League Baseball. It’s a day of many firsts and for New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, it was his first time on a big league diamond.

The 21-year-old made his major league debut at Yankee Stadium Thursday and spoke to the media about his experience.

“It was probably the most fun day of my entire life,” Volpe said. “I probably had goosebumps the whole day. Just to be out there and get welcomed by the fans and to go out there and just play. That was probably the best part.”

Volpe started at shortstop and hit ninth in the Yankees lineup. While he’s still searching for his first MLB hit, Volpe did reach base via a walk and swiped his first stolen base in New York’s 5-0 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Volpe played his way onto the Yankees’ Opening Day roster with a solid showing in spring training. Yankees fans were clamoring for him to nab the starting shortstop job all offseason and the organization obliged. The Bronx faithful welcomed Volpe with open arms, giving him a rousing ovation during pre-game introductions.

It’s hard not to compare Volpe to Derek Jeter, who made his debut as the starting shortstop of the Yankees at the age of 20. Volpe has a long way to go before even coming close to the status that Jeter built among Yankee greats. For a kid from New Jersey who grew up a Yankees fan though, Anthony Volpe had one of his childhood dreams come true on Opening Day.