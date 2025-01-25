As there are questions about the future of the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve makes certain that he is willing to do whatever it takes to keep his long-time teammate with the team. While a reunion for the Astros and Bregman would be welcomed by fans, it may not be the reality though Altuve tells the media of his willingness to keep Bregman in Houston.

He was at Astros FanFest on Saturday where he said bluntly that the team wants Bregman to stay with them and calls him “one of the best players in the whole league” according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. Altuve would even move to the outfield to accommodate his teammate.

“For Alex, I'd do whatever,” Altuve said. “Like I said, he's one of the best players in the whole league and definitely one of the best players on the team. We want him to stay, so whatever I have to do for him to stay, I'm willing to do it.”

“It's not up to me, but if it was up to me, I'd pay him whatever and bring him back,” Altuve continued.

A “long shot” that Alex Bregman comes back to the Astros

This sentiment was echoed by Astros manager Joe Espada on reuniting with Bregman, adding that he and Altuve have had conversations on how the team will look if the star is back via free agency according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

“Jose will do whatever it takes to win,” Espada said. “[We've] had conversations (with Jose) about how our lineup will look like if we can bring Alex back.”

Though Altuve believes bringing back Bregman would be an easy choice, it may not be as simple as having a desire since he could command major money that Houston can't afford. Astros general manager Dana Brown would even call it a “long shot” and that the door for a reunion is “cracked” according to McTaggart.

“I mean, there would be some challenges we would have to talk through, you know,” Brown said. “But you know, ultimately, if you get Bregman back, he would play third base. So then you would kind of work through, okay, what should we do to adjust and to make that happen? It's a long shot, but those conversations that you have.”

“I would say [the door is] cracked,” Brown continued. “The fact that he’s still available, it just makes it interesting. Like ’ Man, this guy is such a good player, he’s done so many wonderful things here.’ We’ll stick with the cracked door and see where our conversations lead.”

Houston last season finished 88-73 last season which won them the AL West before they were eliminated by the Detroit Tigers in the wild-card round.