Alex Bregman has been one of the most talked about players throughout the offseason. While he did not sign with any team in the first wave of free agency, the long-time Houston Astros 3rd baseman has a strong history of coming through with big hits and key plays, and he remains a player who can be a difference maker for contending teams.

The 30-year-old Bregman's name has been associated with the Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox. It appears the Blue Jays and Tigers have the inside track at this point, but don't count out a potential return to the Astros.

If that were to happen, MLB insider Bob Nightengale suggested in a tweet that it would involve Isaac Paredes moving to 2nd base and Jose Altuve leaving 2nd base and moving to left field. Those moves could open up 3rd base for Bregman once again.

The Astros lost outfielder Kyle Tucker in the offseason to the Chicago Cubs, but they have signed 1st baseman Christian Walker to fill a major hole for the team. However, if the Astros don't find a way to bring back Bregman, it appears that their lineup will not be as strong as it has been in previous seasons.

Bregman has been a major contributor

Bregman has been a dynamic player for the Astros throughout his run with the team. He has been a part of two World Series winning teams with the Astros and has been an American League All-Star twice. He has won both the Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove.

His best season came in 2019 when when he slashed .296/.423/.592 while hammering 41 home runs, driving in 112 runs and leading the league with 119 bases on balls. He had a sensational 8.9 WAR that season, a figure that was the best in the American League.

Bregman had a downturn last year, as he slashed .260/.315/.453 but he did hit 26 home runs with 75 RBI. He had just 44 bases on balls last season, and that's the primary reason that his on-base percentage slipped dramatically.

The idea of Altuve moving from 2nd base to the outfield seems to be a major stretch. It would be very unusual to see a 34-year-old player with 14 years of Major League experience at 2nd base suddenly change his position. Even if Altuve was willing to move, learning the position would take time and it would be nearly unprecedented in MLB history.

Altuve is a 7-time winner of the Silver Slugger Award and he has also won 3 American League batting championship. Altuve has been a 9-time All-Star for the Astros.