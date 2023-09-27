The Houston Astros are in the middle of a wild playoff battle out in the American League West, and after their 6-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night, they are holding on for dear life. Houston got off to an awful start in this game thanks to a throwing error from Jose Altuve, and they were never really able to recover.

In the bottom of the third, the Mariners had runners on first and second with no one out when Kyle Tucker made a tough grab in right field on a hard-hit liner from Josh Rojas. Tucker relayed the ball to Altuve, who made the strange decision to throw to Alex Bregman at third base in a futile attempt to get Mike Ford out. Instead, the throw sailed into the stands, allowing Ford to score and Ty France to advance to third. After the game, Altuve admitted that his error was extremely costly for Houston.

Via Chandler Rome:

“Jose Altuve: ‘Terrible throw. I don’t think I had a chance, but the adrenaline of the game, I tried to do too much and put the team in a bad situation. I have to hold the ball there and give the pitcher the opportunity to play for a double play. I put the team in a bad situation.'”

With the Texas Rangers holding a 2.5 game lead over the Astros in the American League West, the Astros are likely going to have to hold onto their wild card spot if they want to make the playoffs. But they now hold just a half-game lead over the Mariners for the spot, making the series finale between the two teams wildly important. Altuve's error cost Houston the game here, but it could also cost Houston their season when all is said and done.