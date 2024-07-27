The Houston Astros are getting some good news about their veteran ace, Justin Verlander. Verlander is progressing from his neck injury and throwing in the bullpen, per MLB.com. The Astros aren't committing to a rehab assignment for the ace, but his health is certainly on the mend.

Verlander got hurt during a start on June 9 for the Astros. He is dealing with neck stiffness. The long-time hurler has made 10 starts this season for Houston. He holds a 3.95 ERA on the campaign. He isn't the only starter out for the Astros, as right-hander Luis Garcia is also on the mend from Tommy John surgery.

“I think it's premature to say if we are ready to send [Verlander] out, but I am very encouraged where both of them are right now,” team manager Joe Espada said, per MLB.com.

The Astros need Justin Verlander

Houston and their fans are happy to hear that Verlander is on his way back to the mound. The team needs him. The Astros are 54-49 on the season, and first in the American League West. The team holds a slim lead over the Seattle Mariners by one game.

Verlander is the experienced voice of leadership in the Astros clubhouse. He has accolades and awards as long as an octopus arm. The pitcher is a 9-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion. He's finished as the American League wins leader four times, and the AL ERA leader twice in his career. The right-hander has three Cy Young Awards in his career, that goes back to the 2005 season.

The 41-year-old veteran is scheduled to throw in the bullpen Saturday for the Astros. He also played catch on Friday. He seems to be getting better, which is music to the ears of Astros fans. The question remains whether Verlander will be needing a minor-league rehab assignment before returning to the team's rotation. There's plenty of baseball left in the season, and a completely wide open race for the AL West.

The hurler gave up seven hits in each of his last two outings, which came in early June. In a June 9th appearance against the Los Angeles Angels, Verlander allowed four runs through five innings. On June 3rd against St. Louis, the Cardinals ripped three home-runs off of Verlander in a disappointing outing. His control isn't where is usually is, but Astros fans hope that rest has allowed him to refocus.

The Astros are in action Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 Eastern. Verlander will surely be cheering on his team as he continues to get better.