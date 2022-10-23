Justin Verlander’s stern message to Astros amid 3-0 lead on Aaron Judge, Yankees

The Houston Astros are just one MLB playoffs win away from reaching the World Series, and as they attempt to close things on Sunday against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees, Justin Verlander warns his teammates not to be overconfident.

Spoken like a true veteran, Verlander emphasized that they cannot relax until they punch their tickets to the World Series. Besides, they cannot allow the Yankees to gain any momentum and confidence in their ALCS showdown. If there’s a best time to take down Judge and the New York franchise, it’s on Game 4 where their opponents are low on morale after a shutout in Game 3.

“Right now we obvious have some momentum, playing good baseball, but zero complacency. Just come here tomorrow and try to win a game like we’re down 3-0,” Verlander said, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

The Astros have totally outclassed the Yankees in their MLB playoffs series so far. Aside from denying them to even make a single run in Game 3 on Saturday, Houston has basically slowed down the New York offense led by Judge in the ALCS. In both Games 1 and 2, the Yankees have scored just two runs each.

Justin Verlander has certainly done his part in helping the Astros take the massive lead. He started in their opener against the Yankees and masterfully steered the team to the 4-2 victory. Now, it looks like he is doing his job as a leader to make sure the Houston squad gets the job done.