Justin Verlander has been everything you could ask for from an ace and more this season. The Houston Astros pitcher is turning in what looks to be another Cy Young worthy campaign right at the cusp of turning 40.

But perhaps the biggest change that’s happened with Verlander has taken place off the mound. According to an excellent piece by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on the evolution of the Astros stud, his teammates have noticed him being different in the clubhouse for the better.

One Astros teammate, who refused to be named for fear of any misunderstandings, made note that Justin Verlander was four “mores”. More engaged, more accessible, more one of the guys, and more part of the whole ever since coming back from his Tommy John surgery back in 2020.

Astros catcher Martin Maldonado labeled him “a totally different guy” from what he was used to beforehand.

Via The Athletic:

“He’s way better,” Maldonado said of Justin Verlander. “I don’t think he was a bad person in the past. But I think he’s more open to helping young guys, helping the team, having team dinners, constant communication. I think (he’s different) in a big way, a good way.”

Verlander himself acknowledges that it’s from gaining more maturity with age which has sparked his desire to communicate better – something that’s stemmed from learning to do so at home with his wife and growing daughter. What was once a deep-seated individual focus to be great on the mound has turned into an attitude much more receptive to the perspectives and needs of others.

“I’m maturing with age and understanding the way I see things isn’t the way everybody else sees things. As a matter of fact, it’s quite the opposite,” Verlander said. “I’m trying to do a better job listening to people, trying to communicate better, talking with my wife a lot about our daughter and having a little girl and wanting to be able to communicate with her on a deep level.

As with any relationship, whether of the family or clubhouse variety, communication is indeed key. Justin Verlander knows that’s at the heart of becoming the “better teammate” that the Astros are growing to love even more.

“It started me on a path of trying to learn how to be more communicative with everyone around me. The first step is probably listening better. It makes me a better communicator, which probably makes me a better teammate.”

The vibes are immaculate in H-Town. Justin Verlander’s elite form, both on and off the field, is a big reason why.