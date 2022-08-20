‘I don’t know that you can rule out a monster salary’: Justin Verlander’s Cy Young campaign could result in healthy payday

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is posting a Cy Young-caliber 2022 season. Despite missing 2021 due to injury and being just shy of 40 years old, Verlander continues to dominate the competition. As a result, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes the right-hander will be in store for a “monster salary” in MLB free agency, per Fox Sports: MLB.

“Once he got to 130 innings this season, which he did, then he gets a $25 million dollar player option for next year,” Rosenthal said. “He can exercise that option or not. But the fact of the matter is if he finishes healthy, and strong, he’s worth a lot more than $25 million in a single year.”

Justin Verlander is the current Cy Young favorite. He sports a 1.95 ERA and 0.88 WHIP to go along with 138 strikeouts through 143 innings pitched.

Rosenthal then broke down what kind of money Verlander could make in MLB free agency this offseason if he declines the player option.

“For that matter, he might even command something close to what Max Scherzer got. $43 million a year for his ages 37, 38, 39 seasons,” Rosenthal said. “Verlander will be 40 next year, but, given his performance I don’t know that you can rule out a monster salary at least for next season.”

Justin Verlander is going to make big money on the open market as long as he stays healthy and finishes strong with the Astros. He could accept the $25 million dollar player option, but that seems unlikely based on Rosenthal’s report.

We will continue to monitor Justin Verlander’s contract situation.