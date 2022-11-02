Bryce Harper’s epic postseason run is already making MLB history – and it’s not over yet

Bryce Harper is putting on a show in the 2022 MLB postseason. Much has been said about how great of a player Harper is, but he is still leaving baseball fans, especially Philadelphia Phillies supporters in awe, with the way he’s been hitting the ball in the playoffs. His dominance at the plate has continued all the way into the 2022 World Series, where the Phillies are doing an admirable job of backing the Houston Astros to a corner.

The Phillies are hammering the Astros through five innings in the 2022 World Series, and it all started with Bryce Harper taking one deep right in the very first inning of the game that also drove Kyle Schwarber home to give Philly an early 2-0 lead.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Bryce Harper is the 7th player since the 2000 postseason to hit a HR on back-to-back pitches at home in the postseason. Chase Utley was the last Phillie to do it in the postseason, when he homered on back-to-back pitches at home in the 2009 World Series.”

Bryce Harper also sent one to the bleachers in the Phillies’ 4-3 win in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at home versus the San Diego Padres before heading to Houston for the first two games of the 2022 World Series.

More from ESPN Stats & Info:

“Bryce Harper now has 6 home runs this postseason, 4 of them have given the Phillies the lead. That’s tied for the 2nd-most go-ahead home runs in postseason history and it’s the most by a Phillies player.”