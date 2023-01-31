Houston Astros’ outfielder/designated hitter Michael Brantley was limited to just 64 games in 2022 as he battled through a shoulder injury. However, now re-signed with the Astros, Brantley dropped an encouraging injury update that should have him ready to help Houston make another World Series run.

Brantley underwent surgery for a torn labrum in his right shoulder. It didn’t stop the Astros from signing him to a one-year, $12 million contract. As he works his way back from injury, Brantley said he has been able to do almost everything on the diamond and that his rehab is only ramping up, via Mark Berman of Fox 26.

“I’ve been hitting, running, throwing,” Brantley said. “So I’m excited.”

Brantley went on to say that if rehab continues as planned, he should be ready for Opening Day. Furthermore, Brantley plans on taking batting practice as early as next week.

In his 64 games last year, Brantley hit .288 with five home runs and 26 RBI. He held a .370 on-base percentage. While the power numbers have dipped from his 22-homer outburst in 2019, Brantley is still one of the most consistent bats on the Astros. He has been named an All-Star four out of the past six years.

Brantley has an impressive career batting average of .298 over his 14 year career. He holds an eye-catching .356 OBP. Brantley is great for Houston at the top of the order as he knows how to consistently get on base.

After missing the majority of last season, Michael Brantley finally looks ready to return to the diamond. Which should be exciting for the Astros and terrifying for everybody else in the MLB.