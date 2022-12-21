By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros recently came to terms on a contract. The star outfielder was linked to a number of different teams in free agency but ultimately re-signed in Houston. Brantley provided an update on his health after missing the Astros’ 2022 World Series run due to injury, per MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer.

“I’m feeling great,” Brantley told reporters. “Obviously I’ve been working hard all offseason to get back. But overall, I’m doing phenomenal. I’m really happy where I am physically.”

Michael Brantley is one of the best pure hitters in baseball when healthy. The 5-time All-Star is a career .298 hitter who excels at slapping the ball all over the field.

Brantley underwent shoulder surgery for a second time in 2022, which ultimately forced him to miss the entire second half of the year. He commented on undergoing shoulder surgery for a second time.

“It’s too long ago, to be honest with you. You’re looking at almost six years ago, but at the same time, I just know how I feel right now. I’m excited and antsy to start swinging the bat and get back out there and [be with] my teammates. I’m really happy with where I am physically.”

The Astros are defending champions and have high aspirations for the 2023 campaign. The loss of ace Justin Verlander is a major blow, but Houston has enough depth to remain competitive. Michael Brantley’s return certainly profiles as a major boost to the team’s lineup.

The Astros are set for another big year.