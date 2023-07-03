The Houston Astros are still chasing the Texas Rangers for the top spot in the American League West. However, they are still trying to get everybody healthy, and two players still on the shelf are Jose Urquidy and Michael Brantley.

The Astros got updates on both players. Brantley's status isn't encouraging one bit, per the latest from Dusty Baker (h/t Chandler Rome of The Athletic).

“He's plateaued somewhat. We want to increase it, but then we don't want to have to go backwards either. I'd rather have it plateau for a while then increase it.”

On the other hand, there is some good news regarding Urquidy (h/t Matt Kawahara of The Houston Chronicle).

‘José Urquidy is set to face hitters in live batting practice tomorrow. Dusty Baker said Michael Brantley won’t be part of it as Astros don’t think Brantley is ready yet for live BP.'

Urquidy has been out since April 30 and has gone 2-2 on the year with a 5.20 ERA. He has been working hard to get back on time, and the fact that he is set to throw a live batting practice is terrific news.

Brantley, however, has yet to appear in a game for the Astro this season. In 2022, he played 64 games before suffering a season-ending injury, and now things don't look very promising with Baker saying he has “plateaued”.

The Astros have managed to survive with a flurry of injuries, and at least they should be getting Jose Urquidy back sometime soon. If they want to make a run for the Rangers, they need to get everybody back soon.