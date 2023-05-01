The Houston Astros’ pitching depth has taken a hit through the first month of the season. Things got worse on Sunday night when starting pitcher Jose Urquidy left the game with a possible shoulder injury.

Urquidy pitched into the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits. He was taken out of the game with one out in the top of the sixth after he pulled a pitch well out of the zone. Urquidy said after the game that they’ll wait and see how he feels on Monday.

“I felt a little bit of pain in the back of my shoulder,” Urquidy said. “The last pitch, I was trying to throw a sinker there and I felt something a little bit weak in my shoulder and I decided to stop.”

Urquidy has been a reliable arm for the Astros over the last two seasons. Since 2021 he has made 54 starts and has a 3.94 ERA. The Astros are 34-20 in those starts, including the win on Sunday.

Prior to the injury, Urquidy was having a wonderful bounce-back start after allowing 10 runs over his last two starts. He is someone the Astros need to rely on this season after the loss of ace Justin Verlander.

There is a hope that Jose Urquidy will only have to miss one start, as a long-term absence could be a devastating blow to the Astros’ pitching staff. Houston finished April with a 15-13 record and sit two games behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West standings.