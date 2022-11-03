Cristian Javier put on his superhero cape on Wednesday and led the charge in the Houston Astros’ Game 4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. However, by the looks of it, fans have some more people to thank for his performance

Speaking with Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports after the Astros’ 5-0 win, Javier revealed that his parents manifested that he would be throwing a no-hitter against the Phillies. According to the 25-year-old, his parents made the declaration during their conversation on Tuesday night, and sure enough, it happened.

When asked how he did it, Javier noted that he just kept a positive mindset.

Cristian Javier's parents told him today that he'd throw a no-hitter…@Ken_Rosenthal spoke with the @astros Game 4 starter who just helped his team do just that. pic.twitter.com/Fjtv3bQOvG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 3, 2022

For those who missed it, Cristian Javier led the Astros’ pitching rotation that threw a no-hitter against the Phillies on Wednesday night. The Dominican right hander started for Houston and threw six no-hit innings in the process. Three relief pitchers continued his strong start, helping the fans forget their abysmal showing in Game 3.

To recall, Lance McCullers Jr. started for the Astros in the pivotal Game 3 and allowed five home runs. Before Dusty Baker took him out, the Phillies were already up 7-0. Clearly, Javier and co. learned their lesson and made sure Philadelphia wouldn’t have their way this time around.

Perhaps Javier’s parents should make another declaration for Game 5 or Game 6. Who knows, it could very well spark another big game from the pitcher in their bid to win the World Series after their controversial 2017 run.