Astros fans storm Twitter to slam Philadelphia after no-hitter in Game 4

Just a day after they got blanked by the Philadelphia Phillies, who launched five home runs off of Lance McCullers Jr., the Houston Astros pitching staff responded in the coldest of ways in Game 4. The Astros completely neutralized the bats of Bryce Harper and company in a 5-0 victory Wednesday night in Philly to tie the 2022 World Series up, 2-2.

And of course, Astros fans are not wasting time clowning the Phillies on Twitter.

This is just the third no-hitter in MLB postseason history, and the first one since Roy Halladay threw a no-hitter way back in 2010. Coincidentally, Halladay was part of that Phillies’ scary pitching staff that also had Cliff Lee, Cole Hamels, and Roy Oswalt at the time he painted that mound masterpiece.

Phillies: LOL we made World Series history with 5 HR’s Astros: pic.twitter.com/fFAufE1Vho — ✨Baroness Quackenbush✨ (@MegaQuack24) November 3, 2022

The Astros after they saw the Mattress Mack video pic.twitter.com/8hAebXfmtT — Astros in 6 (@AstrosOptimism2) November 3, 2022

In Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, Cristian Javier set the tone for the Astros, pitching for six scoreless, hitless innings, while punching out a total of nine Phillies hitters. He issued just two talks, which were the closest the Phillies came to edging him.It was Javier’s night and no one from Philly was going to get to him. Fortunately also for the Astros, their bullpen was on point. Bryan Abreu took over when Javier exited and proceeded to pitch a clean inning with three strikeouts. Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly will finish the job and the combined no-hitter, with Pressly allowing just a walk in the ninth inning.

With the series tied, the Astros will look to grab the series lead again Thursday night when they give the ball to Justin Verlander. The Phillies, meanwhile, will have Noah Syndergaard as starter.