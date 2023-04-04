Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez joined rare company Monday night with his second home run of the season. Alvarez hit a three-run game-tying home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, his 100th career home run.

It was Alvarezes 372nd major league game, making him the fifth fastest to reach the century mark for home runs in terms of games since 1900, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Only Ryan Howard, Pete Alonso, Gary Sanchez and Aaron Judge hit 100 homers in fewer games than Alvarez.

Alvarez has turned himself into a perennial MVP candidate with the Astros thanks in large part to his powerful bat. He burst onto the scene in 2019, smashing 27 home runs in his rookie campaign en route to winning the AL Rookie of the Year Award despite only playing 87 games.

After appearing in just two games during the shortened 2020 season, Alvarez clubbed 33 home runs in 2021 and won the ALCS MVP during the Astros’ pennant run. He followed that up with 37 in 2022 and improved his contact numbers in the process, finishing the season with a batting average over .300 and an OBP above .400 as the Astros won it all. Alvarez made his first all-star appearance and finished third in AL MVP voting last season.

If there was any question that this era of baseball was known for its power, look no further than the names on this list. Four of the five players debuted since 2015, with Howard being the lone exception as he made his first MLB appearance in 2004.

Though the Astros fell to the Detroit Tigers, Yordan Alvarez will remember this game for a while, or maybe just until he hits his 200th home run. Don’t be surprised if it comes in fewer games than his first 100.