Yordan Alvarez hits dingers. The Houston Astros slugger is putting together yet another great season, his third straight with an All-Star nomination. And, following a brief injury-caused absence, he may have just put on his signature performance of his 2024 regular season.

In a dominant win over the Philadelphia Phillies, Alvarez smacked three home runs to drive in a season-high four runs as part of a four-hit game. He went yard the opposite way in the fourth inning, sent another ball to center field in the sixth inning and did it again in the eighth inning to put the Phillies to bed. Houston won 10-0, salvaging the finale of a series defeat.

Alvarez's outburst tied him with Jeff Bagwell for the most three-homer game in Astros history, according to Stathead. Each of them has three such performances. Going by games, Alvarez accomplished his three games in half the time, doing it in 606 career games while the legendary first baseman took 1,213.

Since 2010, only four other players have as many three-dinger games as Alvarez. Mookie Betts leads the way with six (!) while Edwin Encarnacion, J.D. Martinez and Paul Goldschmidt each have three as well.

Yordan Alvarez makes Astros history in win over Phillies

Alvarez isn’t clobbering home runs as frequently as he used to but he still has 28 on the season, tied for the 11th most among all hitters in 2024. He has a .963 OPS, 144 hits (six off of a new career high) and 71 RBI, providing the Houston offense with pop along with Kyle Tucker, who is working his way back from a leg injury.

The Astros, at 71-62, are looking to get momentum going in the homestretch and maintain their lead over the American League West. To do that, they’re going to need Alvarez to keep putting runs on the board and serving as the centerpiece of their offense.