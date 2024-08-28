With fans expecting Houston Astros star Kyle Tucker making a return in September as said by general manger Dana Brown, there still is not an official return date. However, Astros manager Joe Espada spoke about an encouraging update regarding Tucker's injury which is a shin contusion that he suffered in early June fouling a ball off the area.

Espada was on the radio show Sports Talk 790 where he spoke about the injury recovery of Tucker who had been batting a .266 average with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs in 60 games. Apparently, Tucker is sending videos to Espada and the coaching staff about his work in terms of running and doing sprints, saying he has “actually looking really good” according to The Chron.

“He's been sending us videos every day about his work and he's actually running in the outfield, doing sprints, I can call them sprints now because he's getting to 50-60 percent max effort,” Espada said Tuesday. “He's actually looking really really good. I think in the next couple of days, we'll see if he can get on the bases.”

Astros star Kyle Tucker gets further update from general manger

Astros general manager Dana Brown also spoke with the radio station Wednesday morning where he spoke on his original declaration that Tucker would return in early September. He would say that he is “still optimistic” about that prediction and that in terms of how fully healthy he is, Tucker is “60-70 percent back in terms of full sprint.”

“I'm still optimistic about him coming back within the first 10 days of September,” Brown told SportsTalk 790. “I think he's closer to 60-70 percent back in terms of full sprint. He's pretty much sprinting now. This is the type of injury where once you start to feel better, the legs will come quick… The swing is the swing. Once he gets his legs in shape, it's go-time.”

“He's just about back,” Brown continued. “We'll get him on some type of rehab and get him in there as quickly as he can.”

Astros taking precaution with Kyle Tucker amidst likely September return

The Astros don't want to rush an injury of a player that is instrumental to the success of Houston like Tucker has been. Brown and Espada would say prior that the No. 1 goal was to find the best course of action for Tucker to recover as soon as possible without sacrificing anything.

“I'm hoping that some point the first week of September, it could be post-Labor Day,” Brown said. “I really feel like he can get back this first week of September. I feel like he's a lot closer than we think. This is the type of injury where once you start to feel good, it's just a matter of getting your legs and your wind back. He's hitting balls in the upper deck in batting practice, by the way.”

“We were discussing that with him right now, trying to figure out if it's better for him to stay here and get some work done or go with us,” Espada said.

The Astros are 70-62 which puts them first in the AL West, facing the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday.