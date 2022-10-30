Astros, Phillies reveal Game 3 starters for World Series

The 2022 World Series is now tied at one game each after the first two games. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are fighting for the ultimate prize and as the series now turns to Philadelphia after two games in Houston, both teams have named their starters for the next two games.

The Astros have decided to roll out Lance McCullers Jr. in Game 3 and Cristian Javier after that. Meanwhile, the Phillies are going with Noah Syndergaard in the first World Series game at Citizens Bank Park since 2009 and will schedule Ranger Suarez for Game 4.

McCullers has started two World Series games before: the third and seventh contests in 2017. He allowed three earned runs in 7.2 total innings. In the 2022 postseason, he has allowed the same amount of earned runs across 11 total innings while registering 13 strikeouts.

Syndergaard hasn’t pitched in the World Series since 2015, when he was with the New York Mets. He allowed three earned runs and seven hits in 6.0 innings while adding six strikeouts to his stat line. In this year’s playoffs, he has allowed only one earned run in 5.1 innings across three games.

The underdog Phillies jumped out to a 1-0 series lead after a comeback win that ended in the 10th inning. The Astros responded with a decisive win in Game 2 thanks to a tremendous (though somewhat controversial) game from Framber Valdez.

Citizens Bank Park will be raucous on Monday as the Phillies and Astros resume play in the World Series.