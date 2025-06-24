Three-time All-Star Whit Merrifield announced his retirement on Tuesday, and on his way out the door, he took time to thank Philadelphia Phillies fans in the most hilarious way possible.

Merrifield played for the Phillies in 2024, hitting just .199 with a .572 OPS before the team released him and he caught on with the Atlanta Braves.

“Philly, I liked you way more than you liked me,” he wrote in his goodbye post on Instagram. “Sorry I stunk for you.”

Merrifield was slightly better for Atlanta, where he hit .248 with a pedestrian .648 OPS. He became a free agent at the end of last season and did not sign with a team over the winter.

“Since I've not had some time away from the game, I've had a chance to reflect on my individual career for the first time in my life,” Merrifield wrote. “I'm proud of myself. The toughness I developed and the things I was able to accomplish, nobody outside of my camp thought possible. I spent a lot of energy proving people wrong but my real joy came from proving my small circle of believers right.”

Ex Phillies OF Whit Merrifield made his name with the Royals

Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) throws to first base during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium.
Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

While Merrifield's time in the National League East didn't go so well, he was one of the best hitters in the American League from 2017 to 2021. He came up with the Kansas City Royals and led the AL in hits in 2018 and 2019. He also led the league in stolen bases in 2017, 2018 and 2021.

Two of Merrifield's three All-Star nods came as a member of the Royals and he finished his time in the City of Fountains seventh in franchise history in steals (174) with a .286 average in that time.

The Royals then traded Merrifield to the Toronto Blue Jays midway through the 2022 season where he was a member of two Blue Jays playoff teams.

“I was so privileged and blessed to have played in the cities I played in,” Merrifield wrote. “KC, you became a second home to my family and I. Toronto, playing for an entire country was an honour I'll never forget.”