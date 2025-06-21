The Philadelphia Phillies surged into sole possession of first place in the NL East standings with a decisive 10-2 victory over their division rivals, the New York Mets, Friday night. Amid this important series, ace Zack Wheeler provided valuable innings, pitching five scoreless frames and demonstrating why he's among baseball's top pitchers.

After the crucial divisional victory, Wheeler gave his candid thoughts on battling Juan Soto, now with the Mets, amplifying the intensity of this classic NL East rivalry. Soto and Wheeler have squared off numerous times over the years, dating back to Soto’s tenure with the Washington Nationals, highlighting a respected competition between two top-tier talents in the sport.

SNY Mets posted Wheeler’s reflections on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighting the pitcher’s appreciation for these competitive matchups.

"He's a competitor. I'm a competitor. I always enjoy facing him." Zack Wheeler talks about having Juan Soto back in the NL East, this time with the Mets: pic.twitter.com/Tp6VmdAizm — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

“He's a competitor. I'm a competitor. I always enjoy facing him.”

This mutual respect adds another compelling layer to the long-standing rivalry between the Phillies and Mets. Despite Wheeler’s sharp outing, the win went to Tanner Banks (2-0), who held New York in check after reliever Taijuan Walker faltered in relief.

Philadelphia's offense exploded in a pivotal seventh inning. Key hits from Nick Castellanos and Bryson Stott, who delivered a bases-clearing triple, ultimately buried New York’s hopes. Wheeler’s composed outing, however, set the foundation, underscoring his critical role as the Phillies ace.

Article Continues Below

This season has further solidified Wheeler’s reputation in baseball, boasting a stellar 2.61 ERA, placing him among the leaders in the National League. With each start, the right-hander continues to demonstrate his value, anchoring Philadelphia’s pitching staff as they strive toward a division title.

Meanwhile, Soto struggled to make an impact Friday, going hitless with two walks. Currently mired in a slump, Soto is batting just .174 over his past seven games. Nevertheless, Wheeler acknowledged the unique challenge Soto presents, reflecting the respectful yet competitive nature of their frequent battles in the NL East.

The victory was a statement for the Phillies, now leading by a narrow margin in the increasingly competitive NL East standings. The Mets, meanwhile, are spiraling, dropping their seventh consecutive game, highlighting a stark contrast in momentum within this division rivalry.

The Phillies' performance underscores their dominance in recent weeks, now winning eight of their last nine. However, the respect Wheeler shows Soto emphasizes Philadelphia's cautious optimism, aware of the talent and potential threat the Mets still possess. With many divisional matchups still to play, the fierce Mets rivalry will undoubtedly remain a compelling narrative in the MLB season ahead.

As the series continues, expect Wheeler to maintain his crucial leadership role, shaping the Phillies' pursuit of a NL East title and World Series run in a competitive 2025 MLB landscape.