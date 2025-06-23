The streak is over. For nearly two full seasons, every time Francisco Lindor homered in a regular-season game, the New York Mets won. That streak — an eye-popping 28 straight regular-season victories when the star shortstop left the yard — ended Sunday night in Philadelphia. Despite Lindor’s late solo shot, the Mets fell 7-1 to the Phillies, snapping one of the more bizarrely successful streaks in recent MLB memory.

The loss drops the Mets further behind in the NL East, and ends a run of results that dated back to 2022. Including the playoffs, New York had won 30 consecutive games when Lindor homered. According to MLB researcher Sarah Langs, Lindor’s 28-game regular-season streak ranked second all-time behind only Carl Furillo’s 29-game run with the Brooklyn Dodgers from 1951–53.

Lindor’s blast came too little, too late. The Phillies, behind a dominant Jesús Luzardo, jumped on New York starter David Peterson in a five-run fourth inning. Kyle Schwarber launched his 24th homer to spark the rally, and Edmundo Sosa’s three-run blast broke the game open. Luzardo (7-3) was nearly untouchable, holding the Mets to three hits and one run across 6 2/3 innings while striking out seven.

“Schwarber’s homer changed the game,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said postgame. “We were in control, then they just put together a big inning.” Peterson (5-3) struggled in that decisive frame, allowing five hits and two walks. He didn’t return for the fifth after throwing 72 pitches in four innings.

Sosa continued to torment the Mets with a single and double on top of his homer, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Meanwhile, Lindor homered for the second straight night, but the Mets couldn’t capitalize. After Saturday’s win, in which Lindor also went deep, he was asked about the now-ended streak.

“I wish I would’ve hit home runs in Atlanta,” he joked, referencing the Mets’ recent sweep at the hands of the Braves. “Some days you hit home runs and we win, some days you hit home runs and we don’t. I guess I’ve been hitting them on the good days.”

Until now.

The Mets have now lost eight of nine and fallen a game behind the Phillies, who regained sole possession of first place in the NL East with the victory. For New York, the silver lining is that Lindor seems to be heating up again at the plate. But the aura of invincibility when he goes yard? That’s officially gone.