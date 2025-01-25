Athletics left fielder Brent Rooker got into a hilarious exchange on Twitter with Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee. The franchise scored a big win this offseason when it extended Rooker this offseason. The 30-year-old has been a breakout star for the organization. However, it would be best if the Germantown, Tennessee native did not disclose any secrets on his thoughts when standing in the batter's box.

The 30-year-old almost revealed his thought process and adjustments, and the Guardians' pitcher was facetiously ready to pounce on this information. Rooker responded hilariously to Bibee's remark.

Brent Rooker will be critical toward the Athletics' rebuild

As the Athletics temporarily move to Sacramento, staying competitive will be essential for this franchise over the next few years. The team will eventually move to Las Vegas, but it has struggled with form over the past few years. Once a constant presence in the postseason, the Athletics have not played in October since 2020. This includes two straight years where the franchise was last in the AL West.

In 2024, the Athletics went 69-93 and finished second-last in the division. Despite these struggles, Brent Rooker has been one of the few bright spots for this organization these past few years. A journeyman over his first few years in the MLB, Brent had an incredible breakout year in his first season with the Athletics with 30 home runs and 69 runs batted in. These numbers were good enough to give Rooker his first All-Star appearance.

While the left fielder didn't make the All-Star Game in 2024, he was even better the following year. Rooker had career highs in every major statistical category, which resulted in an elite WAR of 5.6. Therefore, the 30-year-old's presence is essential for this organization to climb back up the baseball hierarchy.

The Athletics are heading into year four under their current manager, Mark Kotsay. The franchise has stayed patient under this regime but will be looking for results in the near future. But it's good that Rooker didn't give Tanner Bibee any new incite. The 25-year-old is one of the unsung rising stars in the MLB, so the less he knows, the better.