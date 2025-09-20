The Athletics kicked off a weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a heartwarming moment. Jacob Wilson and Nick Kurtz are two of the favorites for the American League Rookie of the Year award. The former got to share an amazing memory with his father, Jack Wilson, before the game. The father and son took the field for the first pitch to complete a 19-year journey.

Wilson's father played Major League Baseball for 12 seasons, spending almost a decade with the Pirates. The former All-Star shortstop won a Silver Slugger award and was a premier offensive player in Pittsburgh. One of the best moments of his career was when he got to catch the first pitch from his son in 2006. In 2025, he got to throw the first pitch of a game to his son.

2006: Jacob Wilson to Jack Wilson 2025: Jack Wilson to Jacob Wilson So cool. pic.twitter.com/sgYAhJgnS3 — Platinum Key (@PlatinumKey13) September 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The father-son duo is one of many to have left their mark on MLB. However, it looks like Wilson is going to be surpassed by his son rather quickly when it comes to career accomplishments. Wilson represented the Athletics in the All-Star Game earlier this season, starting the game for the American League. He was the second Athletics player ever to start in the game.

Kurtz hit a home run to help the Athletics build a 4-3 lead over the Pirates after a hot start from Pittsburgh. Wilson struggled in the game, going 0-for-3 to start the game. Regardless of his final stat line, the young shortstop has a memory that will last him and his father a lifetime.

Looking ahead, the Athletics have a bright future ahead of them. Wilson should only get better while Kurtz had one of the best individual performances in league history earlier this year. The Athletics are no longer playoff contenders this season. However, the team is not going anywhere with their two young stars leading the charge.