At 66-79, the Athletics still have a ways to go before making their way into the playoffs. However, the 2025 season has cast a bright light on the A's future.

Numerous top prospects have now become staples in the lineup. Chiefly amongst the bunch is first baseman Nick Kurtz. He has taken the league by storm and looks to be MLB's next great power hitter. As the Athletics continue their rebuild, Kurtz will be at the center of any success they find.

As it stands, the first baseman is the runaway favorite to take home the AL Rookie of the Year Award, with -50000 odds on ESPN Bet. No other player comes close. Which is the correct move, as Kurtz should undoubtedly be the AL ROY award winner.

Athletics find superstar in Nick Kurtz

Over his first 100 games in the major leagues, Kurtz is hitting .301 with 29 home runs and 73 RBIs. He leads all rookies in home runs and RBIs and is also behind his teammate in batting average. He is the only rookie with an OPS above one (1.021) and a slugging percentage over .500 (.624).

By those numbers alone, it is clear that Kurtz has been the top offensive rookie not just in the American League, but in all of baseball. He isn't likely to qualify for the batting title due to his number of plate appearances. But if he did, Kurtz would rank second in OPS and second in batting average. His home runs tie him for 17th-most in the league.

For the Athletics, Kurtz has been a revelation. The team is embroiled in controversy due to their Las Vegas move. The first baseman at least gives them a reason to believe in future success. And for the rest of the league, Kurtz has just proven that he won't be an easy out every time he steps up to the plate.

The first baseman has an opportunity to be a leader of the A's as the make their way to Vegas. He'll start his career off string, by taking home the AL Rookie of the Year title.

Kurtz's biggest competition

Kurtz may be the overwhelming favorite, but it's important to note the players he is in front of. It only puts how strong of a season he is having in perspective. In terms of odds, Boston Red Sox top prospect Roman Anthony is in second (40-1) while Cam Smith of the Houston Astros and New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez share identical 75-1 odds.

Anthony looked impressive during his first taste of major league action. Over 71 games, he hit .292 with eight home runs, 32 RBIs and four stolen bases. However, an oblique injury is poised to potentially sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Smith is hitting .240 with eight home runs, 49 RBIs and eight stolen bases, showing off a versatile skillset. Dominguez, on the other hand, is batting .255 with 10 home runs, 46 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. He will hold an important role in the Yankees' outfield alignments moving forward.

But for all of that trio's success, al AL Rookie of the Year voters need to do is look at what Kurtz did during the month of July. Over 23 games, he hit .395 with 11 home runs and 27 RBIs. While it is just a snapshot into how successful the first baseman has been, his scorching month helped set him apart from the pack in the AL Rookie of the Year race.

While they won't be making the playoffs in 2025, the Athletics are at least confident they're building something special with Kurtz leading their lineup. They'll at least know he'll be coming away with some hardware to end out his rookie campaign.