On Thursday night, Aaron Gordon was reaching flow state levels, looking like the best three-point shooter in the world all of a sudden. At one point during the Denver Nuggets' eventual 137-131 loss to the Golden State Warriors in overtime, Gordon made eight straight three-pointers. He was proving that the incredible three-point shooting development that he showed last season was no fluke, and no one is ever going to doubt him now after he finished with a total of 10 treys in a career-best, 50-point performance despite the defeat.

But in a bit of a funny coincidence, the last time any player made at least 10 triples in their first game of the season was back on the 23rd of December in 2020, when Terry Rozier, the recent FBI arrestee, made 10 long balls to open the 2020-21 campaign for the Charlotte Hornets. No one in NBA history has made more triples in a season-opening game than Gordon and Rozier.

This nugget of information was pointed out rather hilariously by the Inside the NBA crew following the Nuggets' Thursday night defeat.

“This falls in the category of, ‘You can't just make that stuff up.' Aaron Gordon has made 10 three-pointers tonight, tying Terry Rozier in 2020 for most in a season-opener in NBA history. I kid you not,” Ernie Johnson said in a deadpan manner, via Rob Perez (WorldWideWob) on X (formerly Twitter).

It is pure comedy that Gordon's feat was only matched by someone who is now facing possible jail time for his connection to illegal sports betting activities. Rozier, whose career has fallen off the cliff over the past year or so, was recently arrested by the FBI for allegedly providing insider information leading to a $200,000 windfall that was, according to reports, counted and collected in his house.

The Nuggets forward's incredible game should not be forgotten anytime soon, but it is in grave danger of falling by the headline wayside considering how hot the topic of Rozier's (and Chauncey Billups') arrests has been.

It is not safe to bet on Aaron Gordon making 10 3s for the Nuggets ever again

Gordon became a 43.6 percent three-point shooter for the Nuggets last season on 3.4 attempts per contest. His previous career-high in three-point percentage over a whole season was 34.9.

While Gordon did improve massively as a three-point shooter, no one should expect him to make this many threes ever again. In fact, for his career, he's made more than five threes in a game just five times in his career (in 721 games).