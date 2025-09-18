The Boston Red Sox entered Wednesday’s matchup against the Athletics having lost four of their last five games. With the Wild Card race tightening, Boston badly needed a win. And the resilient Red Sox battled back after trailing by two runs in the fifth inning. Boston forced the game into extra innings before delivering its AL-leading 11th walk-off of the season.

The Red Sox relied heavily on their relievers Wednesday. Starter Lucas Giolito lasted only 4.1 innings, forcing Boston to go to the bullpen. The team used seven relievers after Giolito’s departure and the group held the A’s scoreless over the final 5.2 innings.

“We have some f–king dogs down there. So this is going to be a fun ride,” Zack Kelly said after the Red Sox’s 5-4 win, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

Red Sox’s bullpen shines in extra-innings win

Boston took a 1-0 lead on a Masataka Yoshida RBI single in the first inning. But the A’s would answer back, tying the score in the second and chasing Giolito from the game with a three-run fifth inning.

Down 4-2, the Red Sox chipped away with RBI singles in the fifth and sixth innings. Meanwhile, Boston’s bullpen kept the A’s off the scoreboard. Justin Wilson, Justin Slaten, Steven Matz, Garrett Whitlock, Aroldis Chapman, Kelly and Chris Murphy combined to blank the Athletics. The seven hurlers allowed five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Article Continues Below

After Chapman worked out of a jam in the ninth, Kelly took the mound in the 10th. The fourth-year righty gave up a single and retired the next two batters. Murphy then came on to finish the frame with a Nick Kurtz strikeout.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Nick Sogard pinch-hit for Ceddanne Rafaela with one out and runners on second and third. Sogard hit a sharp grounder to second but Manfred Man Nate Eaton was running on contact. Eaton slid headfirst and beat the sweeping tag attempt by Shea Langeliers.

It was an important win after struggles at the plate led to a Red Sox slump at the worst possible time. The victory pulled Boston even with the Seattle Mariners for the second Wild Card berth. The team now has a 2.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the Wild Card standings.

The Red Sox will send Brayan Bello to the mound for the rubber match of the series Thursday. The A’s will counter with second-year starter J.T. Ginn.