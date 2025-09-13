The Athletics have found an unexpected spark late in their tough 2025 campaign through the standout performance of rookie outfielder Carlos Cortes. In Friday night’s 3-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds, the 28-year-old launched two solo home runs, doubling his career total in a single game. In a year where victories have been rare, Cortes’ showing offered a rare bright spot in an otherwise difficult season.

After Tyler Soderstrom was scratched with groin tightness, Cortes was inserted into the lineup at Sutter Health Park—and made the most of the opportunity. The rookie's first blast came in the third inning off Brady Singer, a 408-foot rocket to right-center. In the eighth frame, he struck again, belting a 413-foot shot to dead center off a 98 mph fastball from Chase Burns. Both homers left the bat at over 105 mph, capping off a power-packed performance that could solidify his role heading into 2026—if he can finish strong over the final stretch.

MLB wasted little time recognizing the performance. On the league’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, it spotlighted Cortes’ milestone with a timely post.

“Carlos Cortes has three career home runs … two of them have come tonight!”

Carlos Cortes has three career home runs … two of them have come tonight! pic.twitter.com/v0mIDujaHo — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2025

Cortes now has a .328/.388/.547 line through 32 games. Not only has he carved out a platoon role against right-handed pitchers, but his efficiency and power are helping stabilize a lineup short on offensive firepower.

Backed by six scoreless innings from JP Sears and a solo shot from Lawrence Butler, Cortes’ surge carried the Athletics to a win in Game 1 of their three-game series against the Reds. For a fanbase navigating a turbulent rebuild amid a looming relocation to Las Vegas, his emergence offers a rare and uplifting chapter.

Whether Cortes cements a long-term role or not, his rise—from a third-round pick by the New York Mets in 2018 to a late-blooming MLB contributor—epitomizes what makes baseball special, unexpected heroes seizing their moment after years of grinding through the minors.