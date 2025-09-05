It wasn't long ago that the Athletics were looked at as having the potential to be one of the worst teams in MLB history. They are far from being a playoff contender, but they've actually played better than expected over the past season or two. Their offense, in particular, has shown flashes of brilliance.

The team had a fantastic MLB trade deadline, but they will need to continue adding talent in order to eventually reach contention status. The next step of the process will be free agency after the 2025 season. So which impending free agents should the Athletics pursue?

Justin Verlander joins a new team

The Athletics have a team batting average of .253 and 191 total home runs so far in 2025, both of which rank inside the Top 10 in all of baseball. The lineup is potent and already playing at a great level despite the team's youth. The pitching staff isn't close to contributing at a high level, though, so a makeover amongst the group of starting pitchers makes sense.

Justin Verlander is a well-known starter set to hit the open market. The future Hall of Famer has had success with four different teams, and he certainly could with one more program. The nine-time All-Star will be 43 years old next year, but reports suggest he isn't ready to hang up the cleats quite yet.

Verlander has shown signs of regression over the last two years, but he is still a solid player. His age would likely prevent him from demanding a long-term contract in the offseason, so the Athletics could likely sign him and still have enough money left over to make another big move.

With two World Series championships and three Cy Young trophies to his name, it is possible that Verlander is ready for a new quest. Perhaps serving as a veteran mentor and helping a young team learn how to win games is something that would intrigue him. If so, the Athletics make sense as a destination.

Athletics find a third baseman in Eugenio Suarez

While Verlander is past his prime, Eugenio Suarez is in the midst of his best season ever. He started the season with the Arizona Diamondbacks before being traded to the Seattle Mariners. If Seattle views him as just a rental, then the Athletics should pursue him in free agency after his contract ends.

While the Athletics' offense as a whole is impressive, the team does have a need at the hot corner. Gio Urshela has the most innings at third base with the team this season, but he is no longer with the team. Max Muncy only has a .215 batting average this season, too.

Suarez, meanwhile, has belted 42 home runs and played like one of the best players in baseball all season long. Suarez would join a team that already has four players with 20-plus home runs. Shea Langeliers, Nick Kurtz, Tyler Soderstrom, and Brent Rooker all have 20-plus long balls this year, and Lawrence Butler (18) isn't far behind. The Athletics might as well make a strength a super strength.

Leo De Vries will also likely debut at the major-league level in the next year or two. The shortstop is one of the best prospects in baseball, and easing him in at the highest level would be easier if he played defense alongside an elite third baseman like Suarez. Suarez would be a blockbuster free-agent addition for the Athletics, but adding him is the type of move that will be necessary in taking the next step forward.