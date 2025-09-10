For Romy Gonzalez, Tuesday night in Sacramento was shaping up to be another showcase of his breakout season. Batting leadoff for just the seventh time all year, the 29-year-old first baseman homered in his first at-bat and doubled in his second, extending his MLB-best hitting streak to 12 games. Then, just as quickly, his night came to a halt.

The Red Sox later announced Gonzalez exited due to soreness in his left knee. He was replaced at first base by Nathaniel Lowe when Boston took the field for the bottom of the second inning.

Gonzalez wasted no time making his presence felt against Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs, blasting a 426-foot leadoff home run to right-center to open the scoring. In the second, he laced an RBI double into the corner, but appeared to tweak something on his way into second base. Though he remained on the field to finish the inning, his night was over soon after.

The timing of the injury stings for Boston. Gonzalez has been one of the most consistent bats in the lineup, slashing .311 with nine home runs, 48 RBIs and an .852 OPS across 84 games. He’s been especially lethal against left-handed pitching, owning a .347/.396/.636 line and ranking fifth in MLB in OPS against southpaws this season.

Red Sox blowout the A's on Tuesday night

The injury news overshadowed a remarkable big-league debut from left-hander Connelly Early. Called up from Triple-A Worcester earlier in the day, the 23-year-old struck out 11 over five shutout innings, tying a franchise record for most strikeouts in a debut.

Article Continues Below

“It was amazing,” Early said on NESN’s postgame broadcast. “Just to go out there and have that first opportunity… just a bunch of joy.”

Early became just the fifth pitcher since 2000 to record double-digit strikeouts and allow no runs in his first MLB start. His poise impressed manager Alex Cora, who praised the rookie’s preparation and execution.

The Red Sox offense backed their debuting starter with plenty of early run support. After Gonzalez’s leadoff homer, Rob Refsnyder launched a 463-foot, three-run blast later in the first inning to make it 4-0. Boston went on to cruise to a 6-0 win, their second straight over Oakland.

Still, the loss of Gonzalez looms large. The Red Sox already placed outfield prospect Roman Anthony on the injured list with an oblique strain, and Dustin May joined him with right elbow neuritis. Gonzalez’s absence would thin the lineup further as Boston continues to chase a postseason spot.

There was no immediate word on the severity of Gonzalez’s knee soreness or whether an MRI would be scheduled. For now, his availability remains day-to-day, though his hot bat and defensive versatility make him one of Boston’s most valuable pieces. The Red Sox (and their fans) will hope this proves to be a minor setback in what has been a stellar season for Gonzalez, who has quickly gone from depth piece to everyday contributor.