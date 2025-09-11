The Athletics' season will end with the team near the bottom of the American League West. Despite finishing with another sub-.500 record, Mark Kotsay's team can walk away feeling good. The team's young talent has stood out, including AL Rookie of the Year candidates Jacob Wilson and Nick Kurtz. The latter hit a major milestone with a home run against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

Kurtz is one of the best young hitters that Major League Baseball has to offer. He has had some excellent games for the Athletics, including one of the best individual performances in league history.

Kurtz made MLB history with a four home run performance earlier this season.

The youngster is a different kind of hitter than Wilson is, but the first baseman has set himself apart thanks to a red-hot second half of the season. He kept it going in a big game against Boston.

Kurtz stepped in against Payton Tolle, a fellow rookie who has flashed for the Red Sox this season. Tolle left a fastball over the heart of the plate and Kurtz crushed it 357 feet to left field. The swing gave the Athletics a 2-1 lead and brought the slugger's season home run total to 30.

Nick Kurtz has a 30-homer season as a rookie! He and Shea Langeliers have each hit their 30th of the year in the first two innings of this game pic.twitter.com/MNTH5ajwkn — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 10, 2025

Kurtz's home run gave his team a lead in the game, but Boston fought them until the final inning. Lawrence Butler hit a walk-off single to give the Athletics another dramatic win over a playoff contender. Both he and Shea Langeliers hit the 30 home run milestone in the same inning, giving their team another reason to be excited heading into the offseason.

The Athletics would go on to win in walk-off fashion, 5-4.

Kurtz and Wilson still have to decide who the AL ROY is between the two of them. Kotsay, on the other hand, has heaped praise on Kurtz amid his scorching stretch to end the season. Regardless of who wins the award, the slugger is quickly becoming one of the best pure hitters in the entire league.