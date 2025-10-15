The Athletics failed to reach the playoffs for the fifth straight yer, finishing their debut season in Sacramento with a 76-86 record. However, the A’s boast a collection of talented young players that could form the core of a postseason contender in the near future.

Tyler Soderstrom is one of the players giving Athletics fans hope that brighter days are ahead. The third-year pro enjoyed a breakout season in 2025 after converting to left field.

Soderstrom’s efforts did not go unnoticed as he was announced as a finalist for the Gold Glove. And teammate Brent Rooker did his best to make sure fans understood the significance of the feat.

“Yall know how impressive it is to switch to a position that you’ve never played in your life mid-season and then be a gold glove finalist at that position in the SAME YEAR?” Rooker wrote on his official X account.

Tyler Soderstrom transitioned seamlessly to the A’s outfield

Soderstrom debuted with the A’s in 2023 splitting time as a catcher and first baseman. Last season he primarily played first. And he continued in that role to begin 2025. But the Athletics called up top prospect Nick Kurtz in April. The fourth-overall pick in the 2024 draft was already tearing up Triple-A and the team believed he was ready for the majors (he was).

Kurtz, of course, plays first base. Needing to make room for the rookie, the A’s moved Soderstrom to left field – an entirely new position for the 23 year old.

The move worked exceptionally well. Kurtz was sensational, mashing 36 home runs and batting .290 with a 1.002 OPS, 173 OPS+ and 5.4 bWAR in 117 major league games. But while Kurtz had a Rookie of the Year-caliber campaign, Soderstrom also thrived.

The former first-round pick excelled in left field, enjoying his best statistical season defensively and offensively. Soderstrom slashed .276/.346/.474 with 25 homers, 34 doubles, 93 RBI, an OPS+ of 126 and 4.4 bWAR in 158 games for the A’s.

Soderstrom’s strong showing and Kurtz’s breakout suggest an exciting future for the Athletics ahead of a move to Las Vegas. They join Rooker, Shea Langeliers and fellow Rookie of the Year hopeful Jacob Wilson as part of an exciting core.

Soderstrom joins Wyatt Langford of the Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians star Steven Kwan as the finalists for the Gold Glove. Kwan has won the award three times in his four-year career. This season’s winner will be announced on November 2.