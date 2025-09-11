The Athletics are witnessing a breakout star in Nick Kurtz. He continues to prove why he belongs among baseball’s most exciting young sluggers. On Thursday, Nick Kurtz became the first rookie this season to reach 30 home runs. Remarkably, he accomplished the feat in just 102 games, which puts him in elite company. As a result, the achievement strengthens his case for AL Rookie of the Year. It also highlights the rare power he brings to the lineup. For fans watching his rapid rise, the milestone signals the start of something special for the A's.

Active players to reach 30 homers in fewer career games (h/t @EliasSports): 87 – Cody Bellinger (2017)

89 – Pete Alonso (2019)

90 – Gary Sanchez (2017)

96 – Yordan Alvarez (2021)

97 – Aaron Judge (2017)

100 – Fernando Tatis Jr. (2020) https://t.co/0EZrDLVguD — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) September 11, 2025

So far, Nick Kurtz milestones have come quickly. By reaching 30 home runs in 102 games, Kurtz joins a short list of active players who have reached the mark in fewer career contests. For instance, Cody Bellinger did it in 87 games back in 2017. Likewise, Pete Alonso followed in 89 games during his 2019 season. In addition, Gary Sanchez hit the mark in 90 games. Yordan Alvarez did it in 96. Aaron Judge followed at 97. Finally, Fernando Tatis Jr. reached the milestone in 100.

Now, Kurtz sits right behind them. His pace clearly shows how fast he has established himself as a premier power hitter.

Meanwhile, the Athletics have relied on Kurtz’s bat all season. His presence in the middle of the order has lifted an offense that has struggled to find consistency in recent years. Moreover, his home run numbers grab the spotlight. At the same time, his ability to hit in key situations has made him one of the most valuable rookies in the league. Consequently, the Athletics' young star is giving the fan base something to rally behind. He is quickly becoming the centerpiece of a franchise still in rebuild mode.

Looking ahead, Nick Kurtz’s pursuit of AL Rookie of the Year continues to gain momentum each day. His production, combined with his role as the face of the Athletics’ new era, makes him one of the most talked-about young players in baseball. If he keeps this pace, Athletics fans may look back on 2025 as the season when Nick Kurtz transformed into a cornerstone of the franchise.

Is this just the beginning of a superstar career for Nick Kurtz with the Athletics?