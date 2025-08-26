Major League Baseball announced its 2026 schedule on Tuesday, and with it comes some exciting news for Las Vegas baseball fans itching to see the Athletics come to town.

The A's will play six games in their future home of Las Vegas in 2026, visiting Las Vegas Ballpark, current home of the Las Vegas Aviators. Those games will be against the Milwaukee Brewers (June 8-10) and Colorado Rockies (June 12-14). The A's plan to move to Las Vegas permanently in 2028.

The reason for the Vegas stopover, as ABC10's Matt George reported, is to give the team's temporary home of Sutter Health Park in Sacramento a midseason reprieve. The minor league stadium is not equipped to host Major League baseball full-time, so it will get a midyear touch-up.

With the full schedule now out, the A's also know their Opening Day opponent. They'll be in Toronto to face the Blue Jays on March 26, the earliest traditional Opening Day in MLB history. The home opener will come eight days later against the Houston Astros on April 3. A month later, the rival San Francisco Giants will come to town for a three-game set, May 15-17. That comes in the middle of a stretch in which the Athletics will play 16 straight games and 28 in 29 days.

They'll bookend the regular season against the Astros as well with a season-ending four-game series September 24 to 27. If the Athletics make the postseason, all of those home games will be at Sutter Health Park.

Elsewhere, the Giants and New York Yankees will begin the season with a standalone game on March 25 at Oracle Park before the rest of the league gets going a day later. The normal staples of the schedule will return as well, including Rivalry Weekend from May 15 to 17.

In addition, all 30 teams will play on Jackie Robinson Day (April 15), Lou Gehrig Day (June 2) and Roberto Clemente Day (September 15).

The Yankees will also host the New York Mets from September 11 to 13 to mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11.