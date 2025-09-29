The Athletics wrapped up the franchise’s 125th season on Sunday. And while the team boasts an exciting core of young players, the A’s first season away from Oakland since 1968 ended in disappointment. The team finished 76-86, missing the playoffs for the fifth-straight year.

The Athletics completed the first of at least three seasons at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento. While awaiting a move into its forever home in Las Vegas, the team is playing at the Triple-A stadium. Upon leaving Oakland after 57 years, the A's were stripped of their city name, becoming simply “The Athletics.”

Now, in a nod to their adoptive city, the A’s announced they will pay homage to their new location. The team unveiled an alternative gold jersey with “Sacramento” emblazoned in green that will debut next season.

The Athletics have revealed a gold Sacramento jersey for the 2026 season 👀 pic.twitter.com/2fkXFMo0NT — MLB (@MLB) September 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Athletics embrace Sacramento with new jerseys

The A’s will continue playing home games at Sutter Health, a 14,000-capacity minor-league park. The team plans to move into a 33,000-capacity, $1.75 billion stadium on the Vegas strip that’s projected to open in 2028.

While the franchise will recognize its host city with an alternative jersey beginning in 2026, it will not officially change its name. The branding shift is merely symbolic as the team will continue to be known simply as The Athletics, in what is shaping up to be one of the most unusual relocation sagas in league history.

While the 2025 season ended in disappointment for the A’s, Nick Kurtz put the finishing touches on his AL Rookie of the Year campaign. The first-year slugger crushed his 36th home run of the season in the eighth inning of Sunday’s 9-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

The 423-foot bomb to left center secured Kurtz a 1.002 OPS for the season. He’s just the eighth player since 1901 to record an OPS over 1.000 in his rookie season, per MLB.com. The exclusive club includes Aaron Judge (2017), Ted Williams (1939) and Albert Pujols (2001).

Although the A's fell short of the playoffs once again, the team boasts a talented core of players. Jacob Wilson made a case for Rookie of the Year as well, finishing the year tied for second in the majors with a .311 batting average. And the Athletics boast three players – Kurtz (36), Langeliers (31) and Rooker (30) – with 30 home runs. It's the first time since 2019 the team had three players reach the 30-homer threshold.