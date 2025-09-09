With less than 20 games left to go in their regular season, it is time for the Athletics to reflect. Mark Kotsay's team went from a dark horse in the American League back to a familiar spot. However, Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson have had standout seasons as Major League Baseball rookies. They, along with Roman Anthony, are the favorites for the AL Rookie of the Year Award.

While Anthony has had his moments with the Boston Red Sox, the AL ROTY competition is a two-man race. No matter who walks away with the award, the Athletics will have a reason to celebrate. Comparing the two players is where things get difficult, though. At different points in the season, each player has had their fair share of All-Star moments. Picking a winner is really tough.

Making a case for Kurtz and Wilson is really easy, but deciding who has the edge isn't. However, looking at season-long numbers and their impact in the field and at the plate, Wilson deserves to hold a slight lead heading down the stretch of the season. His balance, along with the value his brings on defense sets him apart from any of his peers, including Kurtz on his own team.

Kotsay has said great things about Wilson throughout the season. If he continues on his current trajectory, the Athletics could find themselves back in contention in the AL much sooner than expected. However, adding a ROTY award to his trophy case would set Wilson up well for the future. Based on the totality of his season, he has earned the right to walk away as the top rookie.

Wilson's injury closed the gap significantly in the race. However, here is why he should be the Athletics player winning AL ROTY this season.

Jacob Wilson's season has more balance than Nick Kurtz's

Kurtz had one of the best singular games MLB has ever seen earlier this season. The rookie slugger's second half is one of the more impressive efforts in the entire league. Because of that, the first baseman's momentum in the AL ROTY race has grown exponentially during the waning months of the season. While he rose up, Wilson's season fell under the radar by comparison.

The shortstop took the league by storm in the opening month. Wilson even earned an All-Star nod, starting in the Mid-Summer Classic in Jeremy Peña's space. Despite all of his success, he could not stay on the field for the Athletics throughout the entire regular season. However, that should not work against him when it comes to competing for the award at the end of the year.

Looking at the numbers, the gap is not as big as people currently think. At first glance, Kurtz's numbers appear to blow Wilson out of the water. However, a closer inspection shows a gap in efficiency. Wilson has just 34 strikeouts heading into Tuesday's action compared to Kurtz's 127. The first baseman is effective when he hits the ball, but the shortstop is the more efficient batter.

The fact that strikeout rate and total WAR figure into the conversation show just how close the race is. Anthony figures to place third while the Athletics fight for the top spot. Kurtz appears to have run away with things, but Wilson is right there with him. Taking away the flashy plays at the plate for the first baseman, Wilson is the more well-rounded baseball player between the two.

Wilson carries more responsibility than Kurtz on the Athletics

Kurtz has become the Athletics' main slugger throughout the second half of the season. However, Wilson was the team's leadoff hitter whenever he was healthy in the first part of the season. As important as the long ball has become in MLB, having a good leadoff hitter is crucial to a good offensive team. Wilson's .300+ batting average made him an invaluable spark plug.

Wilson does not only play a more important role than Kurtz at the plate. He also plays arguably the most difficult defensive position. For a rookie, a -0.4 dWAR is not bad for a shortstop. Wilson is not going to win a Gold Glove Award this season, but the rookie plays a crucial role in Kotsay's defense. The only question is how much the voters care about the entirety of Wilson's game.

Kurtz is the favorite to win the AL ROTY Award at this point in the year. Wilson has some time to close the gap, but he should not have to do much. If the voters take the whole season into account, the shortstop should win the award, even if it is by one of the closest margins in the award's history.