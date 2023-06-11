Don’t look now, but the Oakland Athletics are currently on a roll, as they have successfully extended their win streak to four games after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in extra innings on Saturday, 2-1. And with that victory, the Athletics have themselves a piece of history, one that they can smile about.

The @Athletics are the first team in MLB history to have a sub-.200 winning percentage at least 50 games into a season and then proceed to win 4 straight games, all on the road.

The Athletics are still very much likely to miss the MLB postseason, but they sure could use some wins to feel good something about. After their win against Milwaukee, the Athletics improved to 16-50, though, they are still so way behind in the American League West division where they are wallowing in the bottom of the group. The Seattle Mariners who have the second-worst record in that division still lead the Athletics by nearly 30 wins.

Paul Blackburn provided steady pitching for Oakland as the team’s starter versus the Brewers, tossing six scoreless innings and striking out five Milwaukee hitters. With four others from the A’s bullpen, Blackburn figured in a six-hitter that did not go to waste, thanks to Aledmys Díaz’s single in the 10th inning that drove Tony Kemp to the plate for the game-winning run.

The Athletics will now look complete a sweep of the Brewers at American Family Field this Sunday when they hand the ball to JP Sears before heading back home for a series against the Tampa Bay Rays.