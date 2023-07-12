The Oakland Athletics' move to Las Vegas seems inevitable. In mid-June, Nevada governor Joe Lombardo finalized the bill pledging $380 million in taxpayer money to fund a new stadium for an Athletics franchise that has had to deal with the lackluster facilities of the Oakland Coliseum. But even with the signs pointing to the Athletics' plans to join the NFL's Raiders in moving to Las Vegas, Oakland mayor Sheng Thao is still doing her best to keep the team in the city it has called home for over a half-century.

Speaking with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Thao was adamant about her and the city's plans to keep the Athletics in town, fighting for their beloved MLB franchise with all their might.

“I believe that Las Vegas is suited for an expansion team and the Oakland A’s should remain rooted in Oakland with its strong fan base. It (the franchise) has been there for over 50 years,” Thao said. “That’s my first take and I’m going to keep fighting hard for it. I’m not going down quietly or easily.”

At the very least, the Oakland mayor's actions certainly back up her words. Recently, Thao met with MLB officials to discuss the city's plans to renovate the Athletics' home stadium. Only time will tell if Thao can convince MLB and the Athletics' ownership group helmed by John Fisher, to stay in Oakland.

But whatever the case may be, Sheng Thao just has one thing in mind: to keep the Athletics in town, new ownership group or not.

“For me, it’s about the Oakland A’s team itself. If it’s with this owner, if it’s with a new owner, I’m agnostic about that. I want whichever avenue it takes to keep the Oakland A’s in Oakland,” Thao added.

The Athletics franchise has called Oakland home for the past 55 years, moving from Kansas City in 1968. Over that span, the Athletics won four World Series titles, including three consecutive championships from 1972-1974 for the historic Swinging A's.

However, since then, the A's have become popular due to the franchise's low-spending ways. This has manifested itself in their stadium's terrible condition, which has gotten so terrible that relocation has become the league's last resort.