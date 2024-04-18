The Cleveland Guardians started the 2024 season by winning three consecutive games over the Oakland Athletics. The Athletics took the final game of the series, but will now look to return the favor by beating the Guardians on their home field. The Athletics had won four of five games but are back to their expected form, losing three of their last five. The Guardians split their past six games, winning a game against the Yankees before taking two against the Red Sox. The Athletics have a day off on Thursday, while the Guardians finish their four-game series in Boston. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Guardians prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Oakland sends Joe Boyle to the mound, who didn't look good in his first start. Boyle went 2.2 innings, allowing eight hits and seven earned runs. However, Boyle finished last season strong and has bounced back in his past two starts, going 10 innings combined, allowing just seven hits and one earned run. After a three-game set with the Guardians, Oakland continues their road trip, traveling to the American League East to take on the Yankees and Orioles.
Triston McKenzie also has a good start under his belt for the Guardians, going 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the White Sox on April 8th. However, that start is sandwiched between two starts where he didn't make it past the fourth inning. He allowed eight hits and nine earned runs combined in those two games. Walks have been the issue for McKenzie, registering ten in 13 innings. The Guardians stay home for another series against the Red Sox, then go on the road next weekend to Atlanta.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Athletics-Guardians Odds
Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-150)
Moneyline: +146
Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+125)
Moneyline: -174
Over: 7.5 (-122)
Under: 7.5 (+100)
How to Watch Athletics vs. Guardians
Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win
Joe Boyle has had back-to-back outstanding performances, allowing just one earned run over ten innings. The Guardians won't scare him, as they hit just .234 with 4.8 runs per nine innings against right-handed pitching. Boyle's struggled with getting run support, as the Athletics tallied 0, 7, and 1 run in his starts this season. The Athletics may need to win a low-scoring pitching duel in this game, and it's easier to trust Boyle than McKenzie and his two blow-ups already this season.
Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win
Oakland isn't equipped to capitalize on McKenzie's walk issues, as they rank 24th in the MLB with only 2.89 per game. Their low walk rate is combined with their abysmal offense, hitting .207 on the season. Their numbers get worse against right-handed pitching, boasting just a .205 average and 2.8 runs per game. When McKenzie faced a team with a similar offensive makeup, he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the White Sox.
Final Athletics-Guardians Prediction & Pick
Triston McKenzie and his 6.23 ERA may seem like a bad sign to take the under in this game. However, the Athletics are one of the worst offensive teams in baseball. McKenzie has shown good form already against a bad offensive team, and his chances are good to do it again here. On the other side, Joe Boyle allowed just one run in his last ten innings and could emerge as one of Oakland's best pitchers moving forward. This game has all the makings of a sleepy mid-April matchup, and expect it to end similarly to Cleveland's 4-0 win over the White Sox on April 8th.
Final Athletics-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Under 7.5 (+100)