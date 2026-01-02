After losing Dylan Raiola to the college football transfer portal, Nebraska is among the top teams in the country currently in the market for its next quarterback. They might have their guy in former Notre Dame signal-caller Kenny Minchey.

Minchey, who is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal one week after the Irish's season ended. He is now projected to commit to the Big Red, according to Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247 Sports.

Minchey does not have any direct connections to Nebraska, which did not recruit him out of high school. However, he did receive an offer from Houston, whose then-head coach, Dana Holgorsen, is now the offensive coordinator in Lincoln.

Although Minchey has never started a game at Notre Dame, he has consistently been a victim of poor timing. The former four-star recruit landed in South Bend as a top-notch prospect, but had to spend his first two years behind veterans Sam Hartman and Riley Leonard.

The Hendersonsville, Tennessee, native would have then been the man in waiting after Leonard's departure, but in 2024, he was suddenly joined in the quarterback room by five-star prodigy C.J. Carr.

Minchey and Carr engaged in a neck-and-neck quarterback battle during the 2025 offseason, which the latter narrowly won entering Week 1. Minchey spent the last season as Carr's backup, completing 20 of his 26 pass attempts for 196 passing yards on the year during mop-up duty.

Should he commit to Nebraska, Minchey would not be an immediate shoo-in to become the Cornhuskers' next starting quarterback. He would be the favorite, but Minchey would likely have to compete with TJ Lateef, who took over the job after Raiola suffered a season-ending leg injury in early November.

Lateef ended his freshman season with 905 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He started four games following Raiola's injury, including the Huskers' loss to Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.