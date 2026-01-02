While the Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for the playoffs now, they aren't forgetting about the franchise's future. Which is why the Rams signed defensive back Quentin Lake to a three-year, $42 million contract extension.

Lake has found his NFL home, gaining more stability and a much bigger bag. But to him, it was his teammates' reactions to his extension that drove the milestone home, via Nate Atkins of The Athletic.

“It's something that you dream of,” Lake said.

Lake was originally selected by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He became a pivotal contributor by 2024, appearing in all 17 games, starting 16 of them. During the 2025 campaign, Lake has only advanced his game further.

Over 10 games, the safety has put up 61 tackles, a career-high 10 passes defended and his first NFL interception. Furthermore, Lake has earned a 75.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 12/98 safeties. His 72.9 coverage grade ranks 14th.

The biggest concern surrounding the safety currently is his injury. He has been out since Week 11 after hurting his elbow. Los Angeles is hopeful to activate his 21-day practice window and get him back on the field for the playoffs. They know that'd make any quarterbacks matchup much more difficult.

But the Rams are also looking long-term when it comes to Lake. They have found a diamond in the rough with their sixth-round pick. He has clearly adapted well to what Los Angeles wants to do on defense. As he continues to grow into his role in the secondary, the Rams didn't want Lake leaving anytime soon.