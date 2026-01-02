Take a bow, Trinidad Chambliss! The Ole Miss Rebels quarterback had the game of his career at the right time. Against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP Quarterfinals, Chambliss turned in a career-best performance. The quarterback's heroics played a vital role in the Rebels' comeback win against the Bulldogs to secure a spot in the semifinals.

After the game, another CFP legend gave his props to the Ole Miss quarterback. Chambliss visited the SEC Network's post-game analyst desk. There, former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow gave his praise to Chambliss.

“I feel like it was one of the best quarterback performances that we have seen since the College Football Playoff has been in existence,” Tebow told Chambliss when he went to the desk.

Chambliss completed 30 of his 46 passing attempts, including a stretch where he completed 13 consecutive passes. That set a CFP record for most consecutive completed passes. The Ole Miss quarterback garnered 362 passing yards on the day, throwing two touchdowns and no interceptions on the day. It was an incredible night for the quarterback as he showed flashes of the talent he possesses.

Ole Miss needed every bit of excellence that Chambliss had during the game. The Rebels found themselves down by double-digits in the second half of the game. It seemed at one point that Ole Miss would bow out of the CFP with a whimper. However, the Rebels' elite offense roared to life at the right time, with Chambliss playing the role of conductor in their comeback bid.

Chambliss and Ole Miss will take on Miami in the CFP semifinals.