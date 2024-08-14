ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Oakland Athletics and New York Mets began their series on Tuesday night. The Athletics hope this series goes better than past meetings against the Mets, as New York has won four in a row and eight of the last ten. The season hasn't gone as poorly as the Athletics and their fans expected, as they are 50-69. They are the second-worst team in the American League but may find their way out of the AL West basement if the Los Angeles Angels continue falling. The Mets are still in contention to grab a playoff spot, sitting one game behind their rival Atlanta Braves for the last wildcard position. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Mets prediction and pick.

Athletics-Mets Projected Starters

Joey Estes vs. David Peterson

Joey Estes (5-4) with a 4.70 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP.

Last Start: vs. White Sox, 5 IP, 4 SO, 6 H, 0 BB, 2 ER, 1 HR

2024 Road Splits: (2-4) with a 7.47 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP.

David Peterson (6-1) with a 3.34 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP.

Last Start: @ Rockies, 5 IP, 5 SO, 4 H, 3 BB, 1 ER

2024 Home Splits: (2-1) with a 3.91 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Mets Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-135)

Moneyline: +155

New York Mets: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -190

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Athletics vs. Mets

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, SNY

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

It's impossible to win games when your team isn't scoring runs. The Mets were swept by the Seattle Mariners in their last series and lost by a combined score of 22-1 over three games. It was their ugliest series and destroyed their offense's confidence. The Athletics have been losing games lately because their offense has also been terrible, but they'll finally face a team in the Mets playing at their level in this series.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

It's time for the Mets to fix their offensive woes and stay in the National League wild-card race. They've been able to stay one game out of the race despite scoring just one run in three games against the Mariners, but risk falling behind with many teams chasing. David Peterson will put the Mets in position to win this game, as he allowed two or fewer earned runs in four of his last five starts. The Mets need to find a way to outlast the Athletics' powerless offense and take a couple of wins at home.

Final Athletics-Mets Prediction & Pick

The Athletics and Mets have been two of the worst offensive teams over the last ten games. The Athletics are averaging 2.8 runs/nine, while the Mets have a 3.5 mark. The bullpens aren't the best groups in the league, but they have identical 3.54 ERAs this season, and the starting pitchers have given up more than two earned runs in just one of their last five starts.

Only three of the last ten Athletics games have gone over the total, which would almost be enough to take the under in this game. However, the Mets record has been even more staggering, with just one of their last ten going over. The Mets scored one run in a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners and have shown no signs of improving.

Final Athletics-Mets Prediction & Pick: Under 8.5 (-110)