We're set to bring you yet another MLB betting prediction and pick for Tuesday's slate of action as we head to the National League West for this meeting of divisional rivals. The Colorado Rockies will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for their third head-to-head series this season. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

Rockies-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Austin Gomber (LHP) vs. Eduardo Rodriguez (LHP)

Austin Gomber (3-8) with a 4.92 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 85 K, 119.0 IP

Last Start: 8/8 vs. NYM (L) – 3.0 IP, 5 ER, 1 K

2024 Road Splits: (2-6) with a 5.37 ERA, .285 OBA, 50 K, 62.0 IP

Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0) with a 4.76 ERA, 106 WHIP, 1 K, 5.2 IP

Last Start: 8/7 @ CLE (W) – 5.2 IP, 3 ER, 1 K

2024 Home Splits: N/A (first home start)

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Diamondbacks Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +172

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN+, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Colorado Rockies are currently last in the NL West and they trail the lead by 25.5 games. It's been a rough season for Rockies' nation this year and while their expectations weren't too lofty at the start of the season, this campaign has been quite the disappointment. They actually managed to split their last 10 games at 5-5 and come into this series following a come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Braves. With nothing to lose, they could see some wins down the stretch of the season as they won't be playing with much pressure to perform. They've gone 5-2 against the Diamondbacks this season, but the games have been close and they can always make a game interesting with comeback efforts.

The Rockies will send Austin Gomber to the mound in this one, making his twenty-third start of the season. He just recently led them to a win over the San Diego Padres but gave up five earned in his most recent outing. He's certainly been shelled a bit on the road this season, but his strikeout numbers are impressive and if he can find an early groove, he should be able to stifle the Diamondbacks for a few innings. Still, the Rockies may have to seek their bullpen out in this one when dealing with one of the best offenses in the league in Arizona.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Arizona Diamondbacks are currently tied for second place in the NL West along with the Padres, both sitting 3.5 games back of the Dodgers. Just as the Padres have, the Diamondbacks are closing in on the gap between themselves and first place, going 12-3 over their last fifteen games. They've won seven of their last eight games and just recently swept the Phillies in a three-game series before this one. They're also leading the MLB in runs scored (624) and continue to rank in the top-5 for average, on-base, and slugging.

Lefty hurler Eduardo Rodriguez will get the nod for his first home start of the season in this one. He's been on the shelf all year with a shoulder injury, but the Diamondbacks will finally see some return from his stock after acquiring him from the Detroit Tigers. His first start against the Guardians went smoothly as he turned in over five innings, held Cleveland to three runs, and eventually recorded the win. Look for him to continue easing into a starting role as Arizona makes a push for the postseason.

Final Rockies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Two National League West rivals will meet again in this series, but the Diamondbacks are really the only ones playing for something here. While the Colorado Rockies would love to preserve some of their pride, the Diamondbacks need this series more and are determined to notch the sweep. They're playing extremely hot at the moment and they want to make the most of this run while trying to chase down the Dodgers.

Austin Gomber has been slightly below average on the road this year and it'll be interesting to see how he attacks one of the best hitting lineups in baseball. Eduardo Rodriguez is making just his second start of the season, but his first start was very promising following his injury and we're expecting to see him get a little better with each passing outing.

For our final prediction, we'll have to roll with the Arizona Diamondbacks to get the win here. They own this season series against the Rockies at 5-2 and all but one meeting has been decided by more than two runs. Let's side with Arizona's run line here as they pick up another win.

Final Rockies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks -1.5 (+106)