The Houston Astros hit the east coast to take on the Tampa Bay Rays Monday night. Below we will continue with our MLB odds series by handing out an Astros-Rays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Astros-Rays Projected Starters

Framber Valdez vs. Taj Bradley

Framber Valdez (11-5) with a 3.46 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 125 innings pitched, 113K/41BB, .237 oBA

Last Start: at Texas Rangers: Win, 8 innings, 1 hit, 2 runs, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 10 starts, 3.63 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 62 innings pitched, 48K/24BB, .231 oBA

Taj Bradley (6-6) with a 3.07 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 91 innings pitched, 106K/31BB, .205 oBA

Last Start: at St. Louis Cardinals: Loss, 4.2 innings, 9 hits, 5 runs, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 9 starts, 2.04 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 53 innings pitched, 74K/17BB, .166 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Rays Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -132

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 7 (-122)

Under: 7 (+100)

How to Watch Astros vs. Rays

Time: 6:50 PM ET/3:50 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

Framber Valdez is coming off his best start of the season against the Rangers. He came one out away from no hitter, so it is safe to say he is throwing the ball well. Along with that, Valdez had a 2.90 ERA in the month of July. In his last six starts, Valdez is 5-0, and his ERA is under 3.00. He is pitching as good as he has all season, and it is coming at the right time. If Valdez can continue to pitch as he has been, the Astros will win this game.

The Astros have one of the better offenses in the MLB. They are second in batting average, ninth in slugging percentage, and they have struck out the third-fewest times. The Astros have a pretty tough matchup against Taj Bradley, but they should be able to do some damage. Do not expect Houston to strike out many times in this game. The Astros should be able to put the ball in play and do enough damage to give themselves a chance to win.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Taj Bradley is having a good season. He really shows out in home games, though. He has a 12.6 K/9, and opponents are batting under .170 off him at Tropicana Field. One thing Bradley does very well is limit the hits. His last start does not reflect, but a majority of his home starts do. If Bradley can continue to pitch well in Tampa Bay, and keep the Astros from making solid contact, the Rays will win this game Monday night.

The Rays will have to hit the ball well in this game. They have a tough matchup, especially with how well Valdez is pitching lately. Valdez can be beat by staying patient at the plate. Valdez gets hitters to chase his curveball a lot, so the Rays need to lay off it. If they can do that, the Rays will hit the ball hard as Valdez allows opponents to average over 90 mph off the bat. As long as the Rays are patients, they can win this game.

Final Astros-Rays Prediction & Pick

Framber Valdez is pitching to well not to bet on him. I will take the Astros to win this game.

Final Astros-Rays Prediction & Pick: Astros ML (-132)