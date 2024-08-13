ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Nationals are on the road to take on the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Nationals-Orioles prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Nationals-Orioles Projected Starters

Jake Irvin vs. Trevor Rogers

Jake Irvin (8-10) with a 3.76 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 139 innings pitched, 119K/33BB, .235 oBA

Last Start: vs. San Francisco Giants: Loss, 5 innings, 8 hits, 5 runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 14 starts, 3.47 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 80.1 innings pitched, 72K/20BB, .215 oBA

Trevor Rogers (2-10) with a 4.71 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 114.2 innings pitched, 90K/51BB, .281 oBA

Last Start: at Toronto Blue Jays: No Decision, 5 innings, 7 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 4.78 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 52.2 innings pitched, 51K/26BB, .283 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Orioles Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +142

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -168

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Nationals vs. Orioles

Time: 6:35 PM ET/3:35 PM PT

TV: MASN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nationals have to be good on offense in this game. The one thing the Nationals have to do especially well is take their walks. Rogers has a 9.9 percent walk rate, which is in just the 24th percentile in the MLB. In fact, Rogers walks one batter almost every 2 innings. Washington needs to just take their walks, and they will be able to run up the pitch count and score some runs. Forcing Rogers into this zone will also allow the Nationals to barrel some baseballs. Patience at the plate is key in this game, and if they are, the Nationals will win the game.

Jake Irvin has to return to the way he was pitching prior to the All-Star break. Irvin attacks in the zone, and he gets a decent amount of ground balls. Irvin has a tough matchup in this game as the Orioles are one of the better hitting teams in the MLB. Baltimore can be beat out of the zone, though. They have a chase rate of almost 30 percent. If Irvin can get the Orioles to expand their zone, the Nationals will be able to win this game.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

Trevor Rogers is coming off a good start in Toronto. He has been throwing the ball really well lately, too. In fact, Rogers has allowed two earned runs or less in nine of his last 11 starts. He has allowed three earned runs or less in 10 of his last 11 starts. Rogers has a good chance to have another start like that in this game. The Nationals are in the bottom half of the MLB in batting average, and they have the sixth-lowest slugging percentage. Rogers should be able to keep the ball in the park, and keep the Nationals to three runs or less.

As mentioned, Baltimore is one of the better offenses in the MLB. They are sixth in batting average, first in slugging percentage, and they have hit the most home runs. Irvin is coming off a start in which he allowed three home runs. Irvin has allowed nine runs in 10.2 innings pitched this month, as well. If Irvin keeps up that trend, and the Orioles continue to be a great hitting team, the Orioles will win this game.

Final Nationals-Orioles Prediction & Pick

I am going to take the Orioles to win this game. The Orioles are the better team, and Rogers has been pitching pretty well.

Final Nationals-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-168)