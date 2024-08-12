ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Yankees are on the road to take on the Chicago White Sox Monday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Yankees-White Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Yankees-White Sox Projected Starters

Luis Gil vs. Ky Bush

Luis Gil (12-5) with a 3.06 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 117.2 innings pitched, 138K/59BB, .175 oBA

Last Start: vs. Los Angeles Angels: Win, 5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 5 walks, 6 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 10 starts, 3.23 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 55.2 innings pitched, 58K/29BB, .183 oBA

Ky Bush (0-1) with a 6.75 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 4 innings pitched, 3K/5BB, .154 oBA

Last Start: at Oakland Athletics: Loss, 4 innings, 2 hits, 3 runs, 5 walks, 3 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: N/A

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-White Sox Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: -330

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: +265

Over: 9 (-112)

Under: 9 (-108)

How to Watch Yankees vs. White Sox

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: YES Network, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees have hit the ball well this season. They are batting over .250 this season, and they are third in the MLB in slugging. New York also leads the MLB in barrel percentage, and they are top-3 in hard hit percentage and average exit velocity. The Yankees have also taken the most walks in the MLB. This should work out nicely for them. Ky Bush walked five in his last start, and the Yankees are the most patient team in the MLB. If they can take their walks, and hit the pitches in the zone, New York will win this game on the road.

The White Sox are the worst offensive team in the MLB. Chicago is last in batting average, slugging percentage, and runs scored. Gil does an incredible job limiting the hits, but he does have a bit of a walk problem. The good news is the White Sox have taken the second-fewest walks in the MLB. I do not expect Gil to give up more than a couple hits in this game, and I would not be surprised if he racked up the strikeouts. Luis Gil should have no problem shutting down the White Sox in this game.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ky Bush is making just his second start of this career in this one. Bush took the loss against the Athletics, but that was because of his walks. He did a great job limiting the hits in Oakland. Bush does a great job limiting the hits, though. In the minors, Bush allowed just 70 hits in 99.2 innings. He has good stuff, and is a tough matchup for any lineup. Bush does have a little bit of a walk problem, so he needs to figure it out in that aspect. If he can limit the walks, Bush should keep the White Sox in this game.

Final Yankees-White Sox Prediction & Pick

The Yankees have already played the White Sox this season. In that series, New York swept the White Sox pretty easily. I am fully expecting the same type of game in this one. With Gil on the mound for the Yankees, and the White Sox struggles all season, I will take the Yankees to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Yankees-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-196)